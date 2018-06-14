Sanders: IG Report ‘Reaffirmed’ Trump’s ‘Suspicions’ About Comey and ‘Bias’ Among Some at FBI

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on the recently released IG report: “It reaffirmed the President’s suspicions about Comey’s conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI” https://t.co/8s9Myo0mi5 https://t.co/UiSV0U46UQ

During Thursday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated the recent report by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General “reaffirmed” President Trump’s suspicions about the conduct of former FBI Director James Comey “and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI.”

Sanders said, “The president was briefed on the IG report earlier today, and it reaffirmed the president’s suspicions about Comey’s conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI.”

Sanders further directed specific questions to FBI Director Christopher Wray at his press conference later in the day.

