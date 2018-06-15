Giuliani: ‘I’d Like To’ Give Mueller Team an Answer on Trump Interview by July 4th – ‘Shouldn’t’ Get Into Election Manipulation

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani stated he’d like to give Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team an answer on whether President Trump will do an interview with the special counsel by July 4th and the special counsel “shouldn’t” “get into manipulating the election.”

Giuliani said, “I’d like to give them an answer by July 4th. Because then there’s enough time to do everything, and given the Horowitz report, I think we understand now, we don’t want to get into manipulating the election. We don’t. They shouldn’t, meaning the special counsel.”

