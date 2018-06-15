Maher: Trump Often Isn’t Acting in America’s Interests ‘Purposefully,’ ‘To Me, That’s Treason’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued President Trump doesn’t often act in the interests of the United States “purposefully, if they’re at cross-interests with his personal interests.” He further stated that this is “treason” to him.

Maher said, “I don’t feel like he’s often acting in the interests of the United States of America, purposefully, if they’re at cross-interests with his personal interests. To me, that’s treason.

After columnist George Will pushed back that political differences shouldn’t be criminalized, Maher added, “I can’t think of any policy of his that doesn’t help Vladimir Putin.”

