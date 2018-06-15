Maher: US-NK Summit ‘A Feckless Stunt’ – Deal Between ‘Two People Who Lie About Everything’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated no real accomplishments came out of this week’s summit between the US and North Korea and that it was a “feckless stunt” where Kim Jong-Un and President Trump, “two people who lie about everything,” “signed a deal that was specific about nothing.”

Maher said, “[A]ll the critics are saying, and they’re right, that nothing really came of this, it was two people who lie about everything, who signed a deal that was specific about nothing. I would say it was a feckless stunt.”

