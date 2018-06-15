Tom Brady: We Had ‘Healthy Conversations’ Around National Anthem Protests in Locker Room

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he and his teammates had “good, healthy conversations” regarding the National Anthem protests so the team would not be divided on the issue.

“I think there were a lot of really good, healthy conversations coming out of it in our locker room, you know?” Brady told Winfrey. “The great part about sports are the relationships.”

“We had meetings after practice, talking about how we wanted to deal with that particular situation at the time, whether it was taking a knee,” he added. “We chose to lock arms, and we put arms around each other. … I’ve been playing sports long enough. Everyone comes from something different. And I think showing respect for everybody in a locker room — a team full of guys trying to go the same direction — you better have that empathy for everybody. That’s what sports are about.”

