Trump: I Beat Clinton, Bush Dynasties — ‘Hopefully, I’m in the Process of Beating Very Dishonest Intelligence’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump made an impromptu appearance on the North Lawn of the White House to react to yesterday’s release of the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report, which took a critical look at the FBI’s handling of the probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized email server.

Trump called the report a “horror show,” then went on to tout his track record taking on difficult political challenges.

“The people of the FBI are incredible,” he said. “I would bet if you took a poll in the FBI I would win that poll by more than anybody’s ever won a poll, but the top people were horrible,” Trump said. “I’m actually proud because I beat the Clinton dynasty, I beat Bush dynasty, and now, I guess, hopefully, I’m in the process of beating very dishonest intelligence.”

