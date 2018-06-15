Trump: ‘I Hate’ Children Being Taken Away From Parents at Border

While speaking to reporters on Friday, President Trump stated that he hates children being taken away from their parents at the border and argued that “Democrats have to change their law.”

Trump said, “I hate it. I hate the children being taken away. The Democrats have to change their law. That’s their law. … That’s the Democrats’ law. We can change it tonight. We can change it right now.”

Trump added that the law can’t be changed by an executive order and Republicans need votes from Democrats in order to change the law.

