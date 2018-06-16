Kellyanne Conway: We Wouldn’t Have Learned About IG Report Contents if Hillary Had Been Elected

. @KellyannePolls on IG report: "We would know none of this if @HillaryClinton had been elected and not @realDonaldTrump ." @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/CTA2Q08UaP

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway responded to the release of the Inspector General’s report on the handling of the FBI’s and Department of Justice’s probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized email server.

Conway argued if Clinton were elected president, those contents would never have come to light.

“Folks, don’t kid yourselves,” Conway said. “We would know zero. We would know none of this if Hillary Clinton had been elected and not Donald Trump. You wouldn’t know what was going on at the tippy-top echelon of the FBI.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent