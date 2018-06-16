MSNBC Guest Frank Schaeffer: GOP Going Along with Trump ‘Like Pimps of Evil’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” author and activist Frank Schaeffer stated that there will be political “repercussions for the Republican Party, that have gone along, like pimps of evil, with this president.”

Schaeffer said, “I would just put it this way, that Christians who still support Trump, who is separating mothers from babies, are now condoning a form of child abuse. And beyond that, as a Christian, I can just say, I can’t think of anything that would be more Jesus-hating. This isn’t just Jesus-disobeying. This is Jesus-hating. Everything the gospel stands for is contradictive, but there is hope. There are white Republican voters, who identify as Evangelicals, coming forward. … So, there are going to be repercussions for the Republican Party, that have gone along, like pimps of evil, with this president.”

