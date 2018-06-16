Graham: If You Don’t Like Me Working with Trump, ‘I Don’t Give a Sh-t’

Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) dismissed critics that questioned his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Graham, who opposed Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, said he didn’t “give a shit” about the criticism.

Partial transcript as follows:

BOLDUAN: You went from — I’m going to sum it up, hating him, making fun of him, finding peace, trying to work with him, where you can work with him — then comes out and hits you again on whatever he decided to do on a given day. Do you trust him now?

GRAHAM: Yeah, I trust the president.

BOLDUAN: Trust but verify with him.

GRAHAM: It’s not about trusting the — I like the president. I trust him in terms of trying to do things that are big and matter. Here’s what I’ve got. I’ve got a relationship with the president at a time when I think he needs allies.

BOLDUAN: But if people say this is two-faced, where is the Lindsey Graham of standing up to Donald Trump, what do you say?

GRAHAM: I’ll tell him when I think he’s wrong. Let me tell you about the critics. When I worked with President Obama, and I did on occasion, I was a hero. When I worked with President Trump, I’m two-faced. I know how the game is played. I don’t give a damn. I’m doing what’s best for the country. I like the president. I want to help him. I hope he’s successful. He’s been a friend to me. And he says some things I don’t agree with. So, if you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a shit.

BOLDUAN: And there you have it, Senator Graham.