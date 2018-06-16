CNBC’s Harwood: Trump Admin Chose to Inflict Cruelty of Border Family Separations ‘Deliberately’

On Saturday’s “MSNBC Live,” CNBC editor-at-large John Harwood stated the Trump administration “deliberately” chose to engage in a cruel policy of separating families at the border “because the core impulse in this party right now is to prevent the United States from becoming more diverse and having more non-white people in the country.”

Harwood said, “Look, Alex, we have a president who is not honest, who lacks a moral sense, who lacks empathy. And what he is trying to do is deflect blame for a policy that he has caused to happen, and to do it while leading a party whose core appeal right now is to white people about resisting cultural and economic changes in the country that have made the country more diverse. The immigration issue has been hot in our politics for more than ten years now, but President Trump has taken it to a level that George W. Bush would find unrecognizable. Because the cruelty that is being inflicted by this policy is something that the administration has chosen to do deliberately. And it’s not stopping it, because the core impulse in this party right now is to prevent the United States from becoming more diverse and having more non-white people in the country.”

