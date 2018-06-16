Judge Jeanine: Time for Jeff Sessions to Put on His ‘Big Boy Pants’ or Get the Hell Out of the Way

In her Saturday opening statement for Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Inspector General report, saying she was “worried” about the state of Washington D.C. with “demon rats” and the deep state continuing to work against President Donald Trump.

“We need people in Washington who believe in truth and justice and are not offended by the term law and order. This is not a banana republic. This is the United States of America. With a justice system that needs to be protected. It’s time for those people who are not interested in supporting President Trump to get out of his way,” Pirro stated.

Pirro called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions as someone who needs to put on his “big boy pants” or “get the hell” out of Trump’s way.

“That means you Jeff Sessions,” she added. “It’s time for you to put on your big boy pants and start acting like the AG. And if you can’t get on board with this president, then get the hell out of his way.”

She clarified she was not looking for Sessions’ job and added the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report released last week was “impotent.”

“And let me be clear to all you critics, I’m not looking for that job,” Pirro said. “I’m an ordinary American who was brought up to believe in truth and justice. And like thousands and hundreds of thousands of men and women in law enforcement — we’re just damn embarrassed and hang our heads in shame with the likes of Comey and his cabal, as well as the impotent inspector general’s report, which is nothing more than proof the deep state is alive and well in Washington, DC.”

