Maher Dismisses Strzok Text to Page About Stopping Trump Presidency — ‘It Was to Make the Sex Hotter’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to one of the key revelations in the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report, which showed a text exchange between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page about stopping Donald Trump from becoming president.

Maher insisted Strzok sentiment wasn’t serious and that it was to “make the sex” between the two, who were having an affair, “hotter.”

“[S]o, nobody reads the 500 pages — our side never catches a break!” he said. “They’ve got this one thing that is a smoking gun-type thing. And this is not just an opinion when it’s a guy in the FBI in charge of investigations. He wasn’t doing that. He was trying to impress the girl he was fucking. That’s all it was. She is saying, ‘Oh my God. Is Trump going to be president?’ He says, ‘No, I’m Captain Save-A-Ho, and I will stop it, baby.’ It was to make the sex hotter. But that is all they need. That is all the foot in the door they need, and they’re already calling for the Mueller investigation to be shut down because of that.”

