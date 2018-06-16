MSNBC Panelists Accuse Trump of Operating Illegal Immigrant ‘Concentration Camps’ — ‘Your Kids Could Be Next’

Friday on MSNBC, panelists described the Trump administration’s handling of detained immigrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as operating “concentration camps.”

Former Obama campaign aide Stephanie Cutter and former Republican National Committee Michael Steele both used the term “concentration camps” specifically, with Steele warning viewers their children “could be next.”

“We can’t find a solution to this problem without harming children, without putting them into concentration camps?” Cutter said.

“I call this a concentration camp for kids because that’s exactly what this is turning out to,” Steele added. “When you give kids 22 hours of lockup time and two hours of airtime, what else can it be? And if this is where this country is going, the American people need to wake up and pay attention, because your kids could be next.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor