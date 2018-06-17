Sharpton: ‘Utterly Disgusted’ By Trump Administration Hiding Behind the Bible to Justify Its Cruelty

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” host Al Sharpton said he was “utterly disgusted” with Attorney General Jeff Sessions defense of separating of immigrant children from their families by citing the Bible.

Sharpton said, “While the nation remains shocked at the visuals of innocent children detained and crying for the separated parents, I and many other in the pastoral community are utterly disgusted by this administration hiding behind a bible to justify its cruelty.”

Last week Sessions had said, “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN