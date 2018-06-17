CNN’s Ana Navarro: ‘Shame on Any Christian’ Who Uses Scripture to Justify Separating Families

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” network commentator Ana Navarro said it was the “utmost cynicism” for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to quote scripture in defense of separating immigrant children from their families.

Navarro said, “Nobody is saying we want an open country. What we are simply saying is we don’t want 2-year-olds torn from the arms of their mothers and crying.”

She continued, “The consequence of that is we’re going to have 2,000 children who will have incredible damage, emotional damage. The consequence of that is human suffering.”

She added, “It is the utmost hypocrisy, it is the utmost cynicism to quote scripture—the same scripture that was quoted to justify slavery to justify that. Shame on any Christian that is doing that.”

Last week, Sessions said, “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.”

