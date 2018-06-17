Nunes: There Will Be ‘Hell to Pay’ if DOJ, FBI Refuse to Turn Over Documents — Impeachment a Possibility

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Intel Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said if the Department of Justice and FBI did not turn over documents related to the Russian investigation he has requested, there would be “hell to pay.”

Nunes said, “The deadline is this week. If documents do not begin to be turned over tomorrow and a clear way and path forward for everything else is not clear here in the next couple days, there’s going to be hell to pay by Wednesday morning because we can no longer — it’s not just about the committee chairman any longer. This is about rank and file members of Congress who continue to come up to me and say ‘what are you guys doing?'”

“I have many members of the Intelligence Committee that are Republicans that are trying to get to the bottom of these issues,” he added. “They’re relying on me to get the documents so they can complete the investigation that we began. So we are quickly — this is going to go from just myself and a few committee chairmen to all the members of the House of Representatives who will begin to take action against the Department of Justice and FBI.”

When asked if he was willing to move to the impeachment of the leadership of DOJ and FBI, Nunes said, “Absolutely, yep. I’ve been there for a while now.”

