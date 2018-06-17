Reiner: ‘From What I See Right Now’ Trump Is in a Conspiracy to Commit Treason

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Media Buzz,” director and liberal activist Rob Reiner said based on what he sees “right now,” President Donald Trump was in a conspiracy to commit treason.

Partial transcript as follows:

KURTZ: Let me ask you about some of your own words. You tweeted the other day, ‘When an American president attacks our closest allies and embraces a hostile enemy power’ — you say — ‘he’s in a conspiracy to commit treason.’ So because you disagree with Trump’s foreign policy — which you have every right to do — treason?

REINER: I don’t say he is, I said one can only conclude. And there is a big difference.

KURTZ: That’s a fine distinction.

REINER: It is a fine distinction but I don’t know whether or not he committed treason. That will be something that we either discover or don’t discover as Mueller’s investigation goes on because unfortunately the House and Senate investigations are not moving along. So we’ll have to see what happens.

KURTZ: You don’t see that as an overly inflammatory word to use about a president?

REINER: It is a very inflammatory word, but if it turns out to be — let’s put it this way. No, no if. Let’s put it this way. From what I see right now, but there is a lot of blanks that need to be filled in for sure.