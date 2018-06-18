CBS’s Gayle King at Texas Border Facility: The Statue of Liberty Is ‘Weeping Right Now’

Monday at a border patrol facility in McAllen, TX on “CBS This Morning,” co-host Gayle King said the Statue of Liberty is “weeping right now” over the separating of immigrant children from their families.

King said “We arrived yesterday afternoon. We went straight to the facility, the location where kids and their parents were reunited. All I can say after talking to the people, watching the people, listening to the people, that the Statue of Liberty I think is weeping right now. It’s unbelievable the stories we’ve heard.”

She added, “We’re standing in front of a converted warehouse. This is the first stop for many undocumented families caught at the southern border. It’s where federal officials are trying to weed out criminals. An executive officer at the center told us a 55,000-square-foot facility can hold about 1,500 people. This is a very nondescript building. It’s not marked. And it is deliberately not marked. Yesterday, more than 1,000 people were being processed here. That includes more than 500 families and 197 unaccompanied children.”

(h/t WFB)

