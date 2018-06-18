Dem Senator Klobuchar: Trump Is ‘Holding Children Hostage’

Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy of separating migrant children from their parents was an attempt to hold “children hostage” for “leverage” on immigration legislation.

Partial transcript as follows:

TUR: Do you think the president, this administration, believes that ultimately the Democrats will back down in order to stop this? The Democrats will give him his border wall and will amend the visa lottery program, et cetera?

KLOBUCHAR: I don’t think people are going to do anything while he’s holding children hostage. We are always willing to talk with him about immigration and —

TUR: Do you think this is holding them hostage?

KLOBUCHAR: I believe that’s what’s happening. I believe it’s leverage, yes. Leverage, hostage, you can call it what it is.