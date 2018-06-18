DHS Secretary: Children Are Being Taken Care Of — ‘Don’t Believe The Press’

Monday at the National Sheriff’s Association conference, in New Orleans, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said press reports of mistreatment of immigrant children separated from their families were not accurate.

Nielsen said “It is important to note that these minors are very well taken care of — don’t believe the press. They are very well taken care of. You know this, as many of you have detention facilities of your own. We operate according to some of the highest standards in the country. We provide food, medical, education and all the needs that child requests.”

She continued, “Let’s be honest, there’s some who would like to us look the other way when dealing with families at the border and not enforce the law passed by Congress, including, unfortunately, some members of Congress. Past administrations may have done so, but we will not. We do not have the luxury of pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a family unit are, in fact, a family. We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job. We have sworn to do this job.”

She added, “This administration has a simple message. If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you. If you make a false immigration claim, we will prosecute you. If you smuggle illegal aliens across an extraordinarily dangerous journey, we will prosecute you. But I have also made clear you do not need to break the law of this country by entering illegally to claim asylum. If you are seeking asylum, go to a port of entry.”

