Feinstein: This Is the US, Not Nazi Germany – ‘We Don’t Take Children From Their Parents, Until Now’

While discussing her legislation that “prohibits the taking of a child, except for certain specific circumstances, which are laid out in the legislation” on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) stated, “this is the United States of America. It isn’t Nazi Germany, and there’s a difference, and we don’t take children from their parents, until now.”

Feinstein said, “Well, this is the United States of America. It isn’t Nazi Germany, and there’s a difference, and we don’t take children from their parents, until now. And I think it’s such a sad day. People are so upset. I just read a wonderful letter to the editor by Laura Bush. I can’t believe that this is happening in the United States, and the president insists. So, we, of course, will do everything we can to pass a bill which would prohibit this.”

Feinstein added that the bill she has introduced says “that you cannot specifically remove a child from their parent, for no reason other than the fact that they’re crossing the border.”

