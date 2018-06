Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey spoke with TMZ Sports over the weekend, telling the reporter he is open to taking President Donald Trump up on his offer of listening to pardon suggestions.

The three-time Pro Bowl lineman also shot down the notion of a poor relationship between the president and the NFL.

“I don’t think [Trump] has a bad relationship [with NFL players],” Pouncey said. “If he wants to talk, we’ll talk.”

