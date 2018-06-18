Turley: After IG Report, Obstruction Claim Against Trump for Comey Firing ‘Just Won’t Hunt’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated that after the DOJ Inspector General’s report, the claim that President Trump obstructed justice by firing James Comey “just won’t hunt,” and is “virtually incomprehensible.”

Turley said, “[T]o me, the obstruction claim involving Comey was always difficult. But, after the IG, it’s become virtually incomprehensible. Because the IG said that Comey was insubordinate, that he deviated from policies. He violated FBI policies. All those are a good reason to fire James Comey. And so, the problem that’s going to come up for the critics of President Trump is that this dog just won’t hunt, when you’ve got both the IG and the deputy attorney general saying he deserved to be fired. You can’t assume everything against him.”

