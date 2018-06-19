Cotton: Democrats Want to Make Kids at Border ‘Get Out of Jail Free Card’ – We’ll Offer Amendment to Solve Separation

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated he will offer an amendment this week to the spending bill to end the separation of families at the border by allowing families to be held at the border and giving extra money for family housing units. He also panned the bill proposed by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) as one that says, “children at the border are literally a get out of jail free card.”

Cotton said, “I am working with many senators to get this solution on the spending bill we’re considering this week. The Trump administration’s hands are tied by liberal judges and Democrats, who have ruled over the years that children at the border can’t be detained for more than 20 days. That’s why, when their parents bring them to the border, or just as likely, kidnap them or buy them from human traffickers to pose as parents at the border, the parent is taken into custody, the child can’t be detained for more than 20 days, and is therefore placed with a relative or placed in a kind of foster care. All we need to do, Hugh, is overturn the so-called Flores Settlement, allow families to be held at the border, provide a little bit of extra money to the military and DHS for family housing units while those claims are adjudicated. We’re going to offer an amendment this week on the spending bill. It can be done promptly.”

Cotton also criticized the bill proposed by Democrats, saying, “What the Democrats are proposing is their most radical, open borders, lawless proposal yet. Let’s just call a spade a spade, Hugh. 49 Democrats have now supported a bill by Dianne Feinstein that says children at the border are literally a get out of jail free card. If you show up at our border, you have to be released into our country, never to be seen again. They are literally a get out of jail free card, and a get into the US free card. Moreover, Hugh, let’s look at this from another angle. All across America, there are parents who are separated from their children because they have been arrested for a crime, or they’ve been convicted of a crime. And their children are placed with the next of kin, or their children are placed in foster care. That probably happened last night in Arkansas multiple times. Yet the Democrats aren’t crying for those American citizens. They’re willing to treat illegal immigrant criminals better than they treat American citizens who are charged with a crime. So, what they are proposing is — shows just how radical and extreme the Democrats have become on immigration.”

