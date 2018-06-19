Kevin Costner on Separating Families: ‘I’m Not Recognizing America,”We Are Acting Really Small’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” actor Kevin Costner commented on the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border control policy resulting the separation of immigrant children from their families.

Costner said, “Yeah you know, it’s — it doesn’t start with that either, but that’s suddenly right between our eyes. You know, this is a hard thing to say, but I don’t— I’m not recognizing America right now. I don’t recognize its voice. I don’t recognize any individual statements. I feel people going with the flow, and there’s people right in the middle and I —we’re in really— we’re in a really weird spot, and it takes a high level of compassion, empathy and intelligence to work our way out of this.”

He added, “Separating people with no plan when those children can’t even speak English —can you imagine the terror besides just being separated? So we have to do better. We’ve been about more. We can be about more and right now we are acting really small.”

