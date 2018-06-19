Meghan McCain on Child Separation: ‘Where Is Ivanka In All of This?’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” co-host Meghan McCain asked why first daughter Ivanka Trump had not commented on the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy causing the separation of immigrant children from their families.

McCain said, “There is a lot of people on the right pushing back on this. I actually thought this morning I was watching —there’s a horrible audio coming out of children crying which I don’t understand how you can listen to that and not feel somewhat differently about this. But where is Ivanka in all of this? Because she’s all for women and mothers and she has a White House role and a job. And I’m sort of interested that her whole platform has been women and mothers and she doesn’t have anything to say about this.”

