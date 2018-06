. @OrrinHatch on tariffs: "I think it's a mistake to impose tariffs because there's always retaliation." pic.twitter.com/gsSntFxRZQ

Tuesday Fox Business Network’s “Countdown to the Closing Bell” played a clip of retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) commenting of tariffs.

Hatch said, “I’m not a big fan of tariffs. I think it’s a mistake to impose tariffs because there’s always retaliation. And I really don’t think that we need that. We need free and open trading situations, and we always stood for that. So I’m a little bit concerned about the way the administration is moving.”

