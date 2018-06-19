Warren: DHS Secretary Nielsen Should Be Fired

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to be fired by President Trump before Nielsen has the opportunity to resign.

Warren said, “I think she, not only should resign, I think that before she has a chance to resign, she should be fired.”

Warren denied that she was shifting the blame for family separations at the border onto Nielsen and away from the president, stating, “What I’m saying is, he should get rid of her. This is not helpful. But all of this goes back to Donald Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett