Watch: Rachel Maddow Has Apparent Emotional Breakdown Over AP Border Separation Story

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” before handing off to “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell, host Rachel Maddow appeared to tear up while reading an article breaking on the Associated Press wire about children being separated from their parents, who were illegal border crossers.

According to the AP, what were described as “Trump administration officials” had sent “babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents” to shelters designated for those of that young age.

After the show, Maddow tweeted out a thread about her reaction to the story.

Ugh, I'm sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV. What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything — was read this lede: 1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

