Giuliani on Strzok Texts: How Can We Trust Anything the Mueller Team Is Doing?

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said the bias from Peter Strzok, the FBI agent responsible for anti-Trump text messages has permanently tainted special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Giuliani said, “If in fact this is infected with a bias of major proportions from the beginning by Strzok —and it seems like it is — and he left behind some of his cohorts, we believe there may be two of the people with similar bias expressed in texts that are presently working on the investigation. In that is the case how can you trust anything they’re doing if that’s the case in this investigation?”

He added, “When you have guys around you who are saying ‘stop the president, America must be saved, we have to stop him at all costs’ you can’t possibly trust that. I can’t see a court allowing them any indictments to go forward, any report there to be issued unless this gets solved. I said a couple of days ago, even before all this came out, we have to investigate the investigators in order to determine whether it’s a valid investigation.”

