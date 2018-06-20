Gutierrez: ‘We Did Challenge Obama’ on Family Detention, But He ‘Had a Heart’ ‘He Had a Soul’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) stated that he did challenge President Obama on family detentions and “Obama had a heart. He had a soul. He had a heart. He had a center. He had convictions. And we could speak to those.”

Gutierrez said, “We challenged Obama. He agreed to the consent decree, the Flores consent decree. And I want to say one last thing…you know, Jeh Johnson, the Secretary of Homeland Security, said I only can keep children in detention for 20 days. I will resign as secretary of homeland security if I can’t release the moms along with them. And here’s what the Obama administration began to do, 20 days detention for children, as they apply for their asylum request, right, and the children and the moms were released together. That’s the way you do things, transparent, open. We did challenge Obama, but you know what, Obama had a heart. He had a soul. He had a heart. He had a center. He had convictions. And we could speak to those.”

