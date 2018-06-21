Booker: Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Immigration Policies Are Doing ‘Moral Vandalism on Our Values ‘

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s immigration policies were “doing this moral vandalism on our values.”

Booker said, “The wall, you don’t want to give in to his political rhetoric, the things that actual people on the border tell us we don’t need. At a time when we have crumbling infrastructure in the United States of America why would we spend billions of dollars on a wall, we don’t need?”

He continued, “We have to have an immigration system that works to our economic benefit, works to our safety and is in accordance with our values. There is a wide lane to get that done. We have seen that in 2013, we saw it more recently with Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin. We have to do it and stop doing this moral vandalism on our values that you see going on that’s just unacceptable.”

He added, “We have to get a bipartisan commitment to our values as a country because right now what is happening is so un-American. This is a dark moment in America’s moral story, and we have to correct that. We have to bring on the light.”

