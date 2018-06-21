Dem Sen Merkley on Trump’s Immigration Plan: When We Did It Before ‘It Was Called a Japanese Internment Camp’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) stated that President Trump’s immigration plan is a “handcuffs for all” plan and “we did this before. It was called a Japanese internment camp.”

Merkley said the president’s plan didn’t do anything to help children who have already been separated from their families, and is “handcuffs for all. We’re not just going to throw the parents in prison. We’re going to throw the children in prison. Now, we did this before. It was called a Japanese internment camp. And it was a dark period in America to put families in prison. That is not the answer. What the answer is are programs that work, like the program — like the case manager program, which had 100% success rate in getting people to their hearings.”

