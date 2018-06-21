Jenna Bush Hager on Trump Family Separation Executive Order: ‘Our Voices Were Heard,’ ‘I’m Proud of My Mom’

Thursday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today,” Jenna Bush Hager, reacted to President Donald Trump’s executive order a day earlier that instructed border control officials to keep the families of those illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border together.

Hager also applauded her mother for her op-ed criticizing the policy and being instrumental in its reversal.

Partial transcript as follows:

HAGER: First of all, I think in a country where sometimes we can feel apathetic, and like our voices aren’t heard, our voices were heard. Y’all’s voices were heard. Calling your congresswomen and men, and writing in letters, it helps. It did something. And, I think in a time where people can feel helpless, we need to take faith in that. KELLY: Really was a bipartisan HAGER: It was an outcry. I’m proud of my mom who wrote an op-ed on Monday. Her voice was one of the first, and I love her, of course. And it is not easy for her. That’s not her natural state. KELLY: She doesn’t get political really. HAGER: I also think it wasn’t the loudest voices. You know, sometimes, the soft, gentle voices were the ones that did the best.

Kelly noted first lady Melania Trump’s role, but also criticized first daughter Ivanka Trump’s silence.

