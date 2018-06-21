Malcolm Jenkins: NFL Introduced New Anthem Policy ‘Out of Fear’ — ‘It Really Backfired’

Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Philadelphia Eagles safety and activist Malcolm Jenkins discussed the NFL’s new National Anthem policy that requires players to either stand on the field or remain in the locker room.

According to Jenkins, the new policy was like a slap in the face.

“It kinda undermines everything you thought you were working for,” Jenkins told co-host Michelle Beadle. “It thwarts that right to speak your mind and really fight for your communities … especially because we felt like they understood where we were coming from. We grabbed the league’s hand and showed them exactly the issues that we’ve been fighting for — that it was about creating a fair justice system, that is about ending mass incarceration, re-reconciling our relationships with law enforcement. They have seen the work we have done for two years first-hand. And so, I think out of fear and to balance, you know, I guess both sides and play the middle, they put in this policy. And I think, like I said, it really backfired.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent