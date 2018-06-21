Pelosi: Trump’s Policies ‘Are Outside the Circle of Civilized Human Behavior’

Thursday at her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s immigration policies were “outside the circle of civilized human behavior.”

Pelosi said, “The Democrats have taken full responsibly for securing our borders. We know that that is a responsibility that we have. But we don’t think that we have to put children in cages to do it. There is a better way.”

She added, “The president is either not knowing, not caring, delusional, in denial about his own policies being outside the circle of civilized human behavior.”

