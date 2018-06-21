Rep McCaul: Dems ‘Completely Interested’ in Making Border Situation a Campaign Issue, ‘No Interest’ in Working GOP Constructively

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, suggested the Democrats were not working in good faith with his party to resolve the border issue.

According to McCaul, Democrats were not interested in a resolution, but having it as a campaign issue.

“I think they are completely interested in making this a campaign issue,” McCaul said. “And even though the president resolved the family separation issue on a temporary basis, they condemn him for that. I don’t think they have any interest in working constructively with us, but rather use this in the 2018 midterm elections.”

