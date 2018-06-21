Schiff Calls on Strzok to Testify Before Congress: ‘There’s a Lot That He Could Offer’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committees, expressed a willingness for embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok to testify before Congress.

Schiff said there were a number of topics for which Strzok could testify, but he did not specifically mention Strzok’s alleged text messages included in the release of last week’s Department of Justice Inspector General’s report.

“Well, I think there’s a lot that he could offer, and he’s expressed a willingness to come to Congress and testify before the relevant committees,” he said. “So, there’s information and lighting he could shed on the Russia investigation and what we’ve been able to learn about Russian plans and intentions in our last election, Russian coordination with the Trump campaign, the initiation of that investigation. I think he could shed a lot of important light on that. He’s also an important witness in terms of the interactions that James Comey had with the president and the issue of obstruction of justice. He may also have information about the allegations that we have seen that there were leaks coming out of the FBI office in New York, a strong anti-Clinton bias in the FBI office in New York and that whether those leaks went to Rudy Giuliani or went to members of Congress with an intent to be influential in the election.”

Schiff was non-committal as to whether or not Strzok’s testimony would be in an open or closed session and what would be considered classified and not classified.

