UFC’s Dana White: ‘Should Never Be a Scenario Where You Take Kids Away from Their Parents’

TMZ Sports asked UFC President Dana White this week about children and parents being separated when trying to illegally cross the United States-Mexico border.

White said the policy was set before President Donald Trump came into office, adding it was a “sad” situation because children should never be taken from their parents.

“I don’t think anybody likes it. I don’t even think Trump likes it, to be honest with you. I think it’s something that was set in place and I think it’s just coming to light right now and [it’s] very sad. There should never be a scenario where you take kids away from their parents for any reason whatsoever, ever, ever.” White told the reporter.

He added, “They’d have to shoot me to take my kids.”

