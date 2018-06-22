CNN’s Kirsten Powers: First Lady’s Jacket Should Read ‘Let Them Eat Cake’

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” network contributor Kirsten Powers ascribed the motives to first lady Melania Trump’s decision to wear a jacket with “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on the back of it as she went to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Powers argued the jacket was meant to convey a “core message” from the Trump White House, and she offered another suggestion for the jacket’s inscription.

“I think this is their core message that they don’t care,” she said. “That she would go down there and do this tells us everything that we need to know. I mean, she’s officially the Marie Antoinette of this administration. It should just say ‘let them eat cake,’ that they literally just don’t care about what’s happening there. Again, I was in Washington this morning. Nobody’s wearing jackets, first of all. Second of all, this is a woman who spends a lot of time very carefully picking out what she’s going to wear. This was not an accident. This was intentional.”

President Donald Trump later tweeted, claiming it was about the “fake news media.”

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

