Dem NY Gov Candidate Cynthia Nixon Calls ICE a ‘Terrorist Organization’

Thursday at a Manhattan Church, New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon (D-NY) said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a “terrorist organization.”

Nixon said, “ICE has strayed so far away from its mission. It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into frankly is a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country.”

Nixon is challenging incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) in the Democratic primary.

