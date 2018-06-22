FS1’s Whitlock: ‘Twitter Is the Headquarters for Left-Wing Insanity’

In reaction to NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale receiving backlash on Twitter from media members and other users for attending a President Donald Trump rally in Minnesota Wednesday.

Whitlock said Twitter is the “headquarters for left-wing insanity” and called it “headquarters for fake news.”

“It’s a sad reflection of where we are in the mainstream media today,” Whitlock said.

He added, “Click-bait became the number one currency in the American media and it still is to this day. … [A]ll of it originates from out of northern California and Silicon Valley and San Francisco, and so there’s a political bent to northern California and those values are being shoved down the American media’s throat. New York used to be the headquarters and mecca for the American media … and it has a different set of values than what we’re used to from the mainstream media. The media has always had a liberal bent, but now it’s really far left and extreme.”

