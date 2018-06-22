Hillary: ‘Outcry’ During ‘Dark Hour’ Forced Trump to Take a Step to Stop Family Separation

Hillary Clinton addresses the practice of separating families at the border, and says the “outcry from every corner of the country” forced the Trump administration to act on immigration policy pic.twitter.com/NAWXXmgPUn

During a speech on Friday, former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated that the “outcry” during the “dark hour,” of families being torn apart and children being treated as “political pawns” “forced” the Trump administration “to take at least a step toward ending family separation.”

Clinton said, “Americans from every political background, ideology, and walk of life watched heartbroken and outraged as immigrant families were ripped apart and children were treated cruelly as political pawns. Yet, even in this dark hour, we are witnessing an outpouring of moral conviction, civic engagement, and lasting commitment to stand up for the most vulnerable among us. In fact, it was because of the outcry from every corner of our country, and, indeed, from around the world, that the Trump administration was finally forced to take at least a step toward ending family separation.”

