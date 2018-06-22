MSNBC’s Deutsch: Trump Voters Are ‘Standing at the Border Like Nazis’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Donny Deutsch said President Donald Trump’s voters who support his immigration policies were essentially “standing at the border like Nazis.”

Deutsch said “This can no longer be about who Trump is. It has to be about who we are. If we are working towards November, we can no longer say Trump is the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents’ arms. The mistake that we’ve made in the past is, ‘Look at that bad guy over there, look at that bad guy.’ What the Democrats have to do is make the next election a referendum on not who Trump is, but who you are. That’s the big difference. You can no longer now as a voter — because it’s not about taxes, it’s not even about some abstract term of immigration or nationalism.”

He added, “If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here, you here.’ And I think we now have to flip it. It’s a given the evilness of Donald Trump. If you vote, you can no longer separate yourself. You can’t say ‘well he’s okay, but.’ And I think that gymnastics and I think that jiu-jitsu has to happen.”

