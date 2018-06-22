Kamala Harris: Trump’s Treatment of Immigrants Is a ‘Human Rights Abuse’

Friday outside the Otay Mesa Detention Facility near San Diego, CA, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the Trump administration had committed “human rights abuse” while enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for illegal border crossers.

Harris told a crowd, “I had a tour of that detention faculty, and I sat down and spoke for some time and visited with the mothers who are there, and my heart is broken. These mothers, these mothers have given testimony, if you will, have given the stories, have shared their stories, their personal stories that are a story of a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government. And we are so much better than this and what we have got to do is fight against this. This is contrary to all of the principles that we hold dear.”

She continued, “That is a prison. I am a career prosecutor; I have visited many prisons and jails. That is a prison.”

She added, “These mothers that I spoke with, they think that they’re alone. We need to remind them and everyone else that they are not alone and that we all stand with them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN