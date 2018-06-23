Brooks: We’ve Seen Immigration Policy Not Treating People as Humans, But as ‘Pawns’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that we’ve seen immigration policy that is “not treating the people as human beings. It’s treating them as just sort of pawns in some sort of larger protest movement.”

Brooks said, “What’s infuriating about it is, the Republican Party exists for a few reasons. One of them is to understand that government is at its most abhorrent when it can’t see human beings as human beings, and when it treats them as mere data points or as something in a bureaucratic game. And that’s what we’ve seen this whole policy. It’s not treating the people as human beings. It’s treating them as just sort of pawns in some sort of larger protest movement. And that’s what happens — when government does that, you get horrific pain and suffering. And that’s what we’re seeing.”

