Judge Jeanine: Political Debate in the U.S. Has ‘Devolved’ into Political Abuse

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro responded to the recent treatment members of President Donald Trump’s administration have received, saying the left has “devolved” into political abuse.

Activists harassed Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a restaurant and later protested outside of her home, while a Red Hen owner refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“What’s happening in this country today is beyond anything we’ve ever seen in American politics. Political debate, at the very heart of the founding of this country, has devolved into political harassment and outright political abuse,” said Pirro.

She later added, “These unhinged leftists are normalizing outrageous behavior which is only getting worse.

Pirro warned that hate is “dangerous” and will only lead to violence.

