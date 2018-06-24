Dershowitz: Peter Strzok Saying He Will Stop Trump ‘Sounds Like Collusion at the Highest Level’

. @AlanDersh : "National security is used as a cover to prevent disclosure of information that might be embarrassing." pic.twitter.com/UKV5unfS4R

Earlier this week on the Fox Business Network, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to FBI agent Peter Strzok reportedly texting his intentions to stop President Donald Trump from being elected, calling it “collusion at the highest level.”

“[W]hen the FBI agent says he’s going to stop [Trump’s election], that sounds like collusion at the highest level and an attempt to improperly interfere with a legitimate election,” Dershowitz stated.

Dershowitz added Congress is “entitled to know everything about that in real time.”

