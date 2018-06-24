Donna Brazile: Trump Focus on Guns, Immigration, Religion, Race Will ‘Backfire’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former DNC chair Donna Brazile said President Donald Trump’s 2018 midterm strategy was to focus on “guns, immigration, religion, and race.”

Brazile predicted it will “backfire.”

Partial transcript as follows:

DONNA BRAZILE: Well, first of all, I think this is the same playbook that President Trump used in 2016. He used guns, immigration, religion, and race. And already we’ve seen with take-a-knee campaign that he is using that. He’s going to use all four of these issues, I think, to continue to mobilize his base. A funny thing is happening, George, is that he’s losing — while he’s gaining Republican support, he’s losing independents. I don’t think it’s going to work. I think it’s going to backfire eventually.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But his Republican support, Matthew Dowd, is kind of remarkable. I mean, he’s up in the high 80’s, 87 percent. As I said earlier, only George W. Bush was higher among Republicans.